LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A hearing on a class action lawsuit against the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is underway Tuesday morning in Northern Nevada.

Some Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA, claimants filed the lawsuit saying some claimants have gone more than three months without any payment from the state.

PUA payments are part of the CARES Act which provides for gig and contract workers who became unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.