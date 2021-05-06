WATCH: Las Vegas resort marquees feature Juliana Urtubey, a CCSD teacher named National Teacher of the Year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The marquee signs at numerous Las Vegas resort properties lit up Thursday with the face of Juliana Urtubey; she’s been named the National Teacher of the Year.

She was one of four finalists, and during an interview with CBS News This Morning, she was surprised with the announcement that she won. The surprise continued when First Lady Dr. Jill Biden appeared in her classroom with flowers.

“I was so elated, so proud, so overwhelmed with joy,” Urtubey said of the award.

On Thursday evening, those driving on the Strip saw Urtubey’s smiling face on display from 4 p.m. -4:15 p.m. at the following properties:

Las Vegas MGM Resorts International

Caesars Entertainment

Station Casinos and Boyd Gaming properties

Venetian

PalazzoResorts World Las Vegas

Westgate Resorts

Treasure Island

In a statement, CCSD said, “CCSD appreciates these Las Vegas resort properties as well as the community for elevating this national recognition. Urtubey represents all CCSD, Nevada, and national educators who make a difference in the lives of children every day.”

The 2021 National Teacher of the Year will spend the next year serving as an ambassador for education and an advocate for all teachers and students.