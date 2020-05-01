LIVE: Las Vegas Philharmonic gives preview of upcoming season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Philharmonic is hosting a preview of 2020-21 season at 1 p.m.

Music Director Donato Cabrera and Guests will highlight each program in the upcoming season with discussion and multi-media elements.

Cabrera will be joined by a roster of the season’s exciting guest artists to introduce each program and discuss the music and inspiration behind them.

“It’s essential for this organization, for our patrons, musicians, and our community to continue to look ahead and plan for brighter days, when our musicians will again share their incredible artistry with our Las Vegas audiences,” says Music Director Donato Cabrera. “I am therefore extremely pleased and thrilled to present the 2020/21 season of the Las Vegas Philharmonic and on behalf of all of my colleagues, we continue to be ever proud of our city and look forward to the honor of sharing in live music with you again.”