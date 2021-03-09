LIVE: Jury selection begins in trial for former police officer accused of killing George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS, Min. — Jury selection in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer accused in the death of George Floyd is expected to get underway today unless the state appeals court orders the judge to halt the proceedings.

At issue it the possible reinstatement of the a “third degree” murder charge, which could be easier to prove.

Chauvin is currently charged with second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death last May.

The defense plans to argue Floyd died of a drug overdose.

The incident sparked the largest civil rights movement the country has seen since the 1960s, with months-long protests against police brutality.