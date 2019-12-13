LIVE: Analysis: Judiciary Committee has passed two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump

WATCH LIVE:

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The House Judiciary Committee voted and passed two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Friday.

A vote was widely expected to happen Thursday but in a shocking turn of events, Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) sent the committee to recess at 11:15 p.m. ET after 13 hours of deliberations. Republican members of the committee were visibly angry with the decision, calling it “unbelievable.”

Throughout the 13-hour session on Thursday, the committee voted on six amendments to the articles of impeachment against President Trump. Five were proposed by GOP members and were voted down by Democrats. The sixth was introduced by Rep. Nadler and was passed.

Rep. Nadler called for the committee to reconvene Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

