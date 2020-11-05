Joe Biden on election results: ‘We continue to feel very good about where things stand’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden says he has no doubt that he and Senator Kamala Harris will be declared winners when all the ballot results are counted.

Biden made a brief statement from the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware, Thursday afternoon. His first public video statement since Tuesday night.

Biden asked Americans to stay calm and because the process takes time and each ballot must be counted.

“Democracy is sometimes messy and it sometimes requires a little patience, as well.”

