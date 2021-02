LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A large amount of smoke was reported near I-15 and Sahara Avenue from a apparent nearby fire underneath the freeway near Spring Mountain Road. Nevada Highway Patrol is directing traffic in the area.

#FASTALERT 23 February 2021 6:40 am

Fire in the area of Spring Mountain Road and I-15

Reduced visibility, use caution in the area

Expect delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) February 23, 2021

Viewer Maureen Scholl sent this photo the fire.