LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers headed to Southern California on I-15 this morning are experiencing traffic delays before Jean, which is about halfway between Las Vegas and the California border.

Southbound I-15 is reduced to one lane after the cab of a big rig truck became separated from the tractor-trailer around 5 a.m. and then a vehicle struck the truck.

There are no reports of injuries, at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.