LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Nevada State Police have responded to a deadly vehicle crash on E Summerlin Parkway and N Durango.

According to police, this was a rollover crash involving a male driver in a red Chevy pickup truck. The driver was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.

Witnesses say traffic was slowing when the vehicle redirected and rolled. The driver died at the scene.

Traffic is being diverted at Summerlin Parkway.

Avoid the area if possible.

No further details have been released. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.