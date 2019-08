LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- TSA is urging state governments and American travelers to get with the program, and the first way you can do that is by check your drivers' license. If it doesn't have a star in the upper-right-hand corner, it might not be a 'Real ID!'

Congress passed the Real ID Act into law in 2005 following a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission, setting national security standards for state drivers licenses and IDs. According to CBS News, enforcement of those requirements, however, has repeatedly been delayed.