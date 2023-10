LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tuesday morning is turning out to be a mess for drivers on northbound U.S. 95/515 in the east Las Vegas valley.

Nevada State Police have responded to two crashes, one at Eastern Avenue and one at Boulder Highway.

The northbound lanes are reduced to one lane. There is no word on injuries. Motorists may want to exit the freeway at Boulder Highway.

There is also a serious crash at Washington Avenue and Main Street.