LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — All of the southbound lanes of I-15 are closed to traffic due to a fatal rollover crash. The crash occurred on northbound I-15 after Primm Boulevard, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

The left lanes of northbound I-15 are also blocked.

#FASTALERT From 7:21 AM, Jul 12 2022

Crash on NB I-15 After Primm Blvd

SB I-15 is closed

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.