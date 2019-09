LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Metro Police is investigating a reported hot air balloon crash desert area somewhere off of Sandy Valley Road (161) near Goodsprings, which is about 40 miles Southwest of Las Vegas.

Metro Police's reported that they were responding to an emergency call that came in at 9:25 a.m.. As of now, there are no reports of injuries and BLM and Clark County Fire Department are said to also be on the scene.