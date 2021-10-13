LIVE: Capt. Kirk’s William Shatner will blast into space this morning

VAN HORN, Texas (AP) — Actor William Shatner is counting down to his wildest role yet: riding a rocket into space, courtesy of “Star Trek” fan Jeff Bezos.

Best known for his role as Captain Kirk, the 90-year-old Shatner is joining three other passengers for Wednesday morning’s planned launch from West Texas.

8NewsNow.com will carry live stream coverage for the 7:45 a.m. launch.

Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, invited Shatner on the brief jaunt to the fringes of the final frontier, which will make him the oldest person in space. It will be Blue Origin’s second passenger flight and should last just 10 minutes, like Bezos’ own spaceflight in July.

Meanwhile, Blue Origin is facing allegations that its owner, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, sacrificed safety to win the space race. The FAA is reviewing the allegations but isn’t stopping today’s blast off.