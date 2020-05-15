1  of  2
Breaking News
SLIDESHOW: 6.5 earthquake damages US 95 near Tonopah Governor Sisolak orders flags to half-staff in honor of entertainer Roy Horn

LIVE AT 3 PM: Governor Sisolak to provide update on Nevada’s Phase 1 ‘Roadmap to Recovery Plan’

News
Posted: / Updated:

CARSON CITY, NEVADA (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will hold a news conference on May 15 at 3 p.m. to provide an update on Phase 1 of the Nevada United “Roadmap to Recovery Plan”.

The conference will be held inside the Nevada State Legislature in Carson City and will be streamed online on the leg.state.nv.us website and here on the 8 News Now website and Facebook page.

Last week, Gov. Sisolak announced that the State was ready to enter Phase 1 of the plan.  He also outlined what was expected of Nevadans when they venture out as well as the statewide safety standards that businesses would need to follow in order to resume operations on Saturday, May 9, 2020. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories