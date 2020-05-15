LIVE AT 3 PM: Governor Sisolak to provide update on Nevada’s Phase 1 ‘Roadmap to Recovery Plan’

CARSON CITY, NEVADA (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will hold a news conference on May 15 at 3 p.m. to provide an update on Phase 1 of the Nevada United “Roadmap to Recovery Plan”.

The conference will be held inside the Nevada State Legislature in Carson City and will be streamed online on the leg.state.nv.us website and here on the 8 News Now website and Facebook page.

Last week, Gov. Sisolak announced that the State was ready to enter Phase 1 of the plan. He also outlined what was expected of Nevadans when they venture out as well as the statewide safety standards that businesses would need to follow in order to resume operations on Saturday, May 9, 2020.