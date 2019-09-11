9/11 remembrance ceremonies underway in New York and Washington D.C.

NEW YORK — The commemoration of the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks has begun at ground zero with a moment of silence and tolling bells.

Victims’ relatives and dignitaries gathered on the memorial plaza at the World Trade Center in New York as the ceremony started at 8:46 a.m. Wednesday. That is the time when a hijacked plane slammed into the World Trade Center’s north tower on Sept. 11, 2001.

Then victims’ loved ones began reading the names of the nearly 3,000 people killed when a total of four hijacked planes crashed into the trade center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field.

President Donald Trump is attending an observance at the Pentagon. Vice President Mike Pence is speaking at the 9/11 memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.