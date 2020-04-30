2020 Little League World Series canceled

In this Aug. 23, 2018, photo, Little League fans watch a consolation baseball game between Coeur D’Alene, Idaho and Barcelona, Spain at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa. Little League has been benched. The youth baseball program that boasts more than 2.5 million kids spread over 6,500 programs in 84 countries is on hold at least until May 11 due to the corona virus pandemic. Even that target date for a return to the sports lineup seems optimistic, and the fate of its signature event, the Little League World Series in August in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania is unclear. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Little League International announced Thursday the 2020 Little League World Series and Regional Tournaments have been canceled, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Little League CEO Stephen Keener released this statement Thursday:

“This is a heartbreaking decision for everyone at Little League International, but more so for those millions of Little Leaguers who have dreamt of one day playing in one of our seven World Series events,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO. “After exhausting all possible options, we came to the conclusion that because of the significant public health uncertainty that will still exist several months from now, and with direction from Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, as well as senior public health officials and government leaders from locations where our other six World Series are held, as well as the their qualifying regional tournaments, it will not be possible to proceed with our tournaments as we’ve hosted them for nearly 75 years.”

Little League has canceled the 2020 World Series and Region Tournaments: https://t.co/rXGZk9h8pk #LLWS pic.twitter.com/hy43FNLiLD — Little League (@LittleLeague) April 30, 2020

The Little League World Series holds its championship tournament each year in Williamsport, PA. The tournament features teams from all over the world and has its games televised on ESPN.

The event does plan on resuming play in 2021.