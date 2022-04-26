LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are events all week for the NFL Draft 2022 in Las Vegas and 8 News Now has compiled a list.

TUESDAY, APRIL 26

NFL & American Cancer Society Tour of MLK Family Health Center (1 p.m. – 3 p.m.)

NFL legend Willie Gault, Gwen Jenkins (mother of Malcom Jenkins), Angela Pride (mother of Troy Pride), Velzina Williams (mother of Vince Williams) and Brenda Matthews (mother of Jofdan Matthews) will tour the MLK Family Health Center which was the recipient of the NFL Crucial Catch grant and ACS CHANGE grant. The center provides care to the uninsured and underinsured and also provides breast cancer screenings.

The Raiders will present “Draft Kits” to local community partners to share their Raiders pride and Las Vegas hosting the NFL Draft. The stops will include the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Clark County Fire Department, Clark County School District, Opportunity Village, Three Square Food Bank, where the Raiders contingent will recognize each organization’s great work within the community and distribute “Draft Kits” that will consist of Raiders-themed items.

Current Las Vegas Raiders players and alumni will participate in this event at Chaparral High School, which will integrate parents of football athletes at all levels, including girls’ flag football, in a 60-minute discussion about all aspects of football and the important roles that parents play. The players and alumni will be a part of a panel discussing the role that their parents factored in their successes on and off the field.

Raiders alumni will be on hand to throw out the first pitch prior to the Las Vegas Aviators game against the Tacoma Rainiers. Raider Rusher will join The Aviator and Spruce the Goose for a mascot introduction skit and engage with fans. In addition, a Raider Nation On Location booth will be set up inside the Las Vegas Ballpark grounds. RNOL is an innovative campaign that brings the Raiders face to face with the Raider Nation through engagements including trivia contests and interactive games to win Silver & Black-themed items.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27

“Heart of a Hall of Famer”

Raiders Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson will take part in a “Heart of a Hall of Famer” program at Mojave High School. The Pro Football Hall of Fame-initiated program is character education-based and provides students the opportunity to hear first-hand what it takes, beyond athletic ability, to achieve success on and off the field.

The Las Vegas Raiders and the Raiderettes are partnering with Harry Reid International Airport, the NFL, and the Las Vegas Convention Visitors Authority to participate in joint photo-ops for arriving guests during Draft week. An NFL pop-up will be located in Terminal 1 Baggage Claim and will be staffed by members of LVCVA greeting committee.

The Raiders and the NFL will celebrate the importance of high school coaches by hosting a reception at Hexx Kitchen & Bar, then lead a behind-the-scenes tour of the NFL Draft compound for the NFL Draft prospects and their high school coaches. The Raiders also invited Tom Flores Coach of the Week recipients to attend and engage NFL prospects before the Draft.

Free water bottle for customers who make a purchase with their Visa card (while supplies last until May 1). Customers who purchase a New Era Draft Cap can add one of seven commemorative side patches (while supplies until May 1). New Era 360 Photo Booth free from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A meet and greet with Las Vegas Raiders’ legend Charles Woodson from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. with prior purchase only.

Acclaimed painter Rob Prior will be custom painting 38 draft picks live on stage from April 27 through April 30 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, APRIL 28

Raiders Spirit Day

All Clark County residents are encouraged to join Raider Nation and show their pride by wearing their favorite Raiders gear to work, and school, while running errands, shopping, and throughout the day. Raiders players are appearing in announcement videos to encourage involvement and galvanize our community. The Raiders will also host a Raiders Junior Training Camp (RJTC) for students at Wolff Elementary School that will include an appearance by Raider Rusher making classroom visits. RJTCs are free hour-long youth football clinics facilitated by the Raiders for boys and girls ages 7-12 and emphasizes education, exercise, and positive choices for kids in a safe and fun environment. The camp’s curriculum was developed so that any student can participate regardless of age, gender, ability, or experience.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, County Commissioner Jim Gibson, LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will hold a news conference at noon to kick off NFL Draft 2022.

The Las Vegas Raiders have assisted in identifying local high school student-athletes who will help with the traditional cap and jersey presentation during the NFL Draft. The Southern Nevada student-athletes will also get the opportunity to go behind the scenes, where they will interact with NFL prospects and receive a firsthand look at the Draft production.

First 50 fans who purchase a pair of Oakley eyewear will receive a free pair of commemorative Oakley lenses.

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

Celebrity Flag Football Game

The Las Vegas Raiders are inviting several Southern Nevada Youth Football organizations to attend a flag football game pitting popular esports and entertainment organizations Faze Clan against A.M.P. The game will take place at the NFL Draft Experience. A current Raiders player will participate in the pregame festivities that will also highlight girls’ flag football in Southern Nevada. Additionally, the Raiders are facilitating a $50,000 donation from the NFL to support Youth Football in Southern Nevada.

April is International Jazz Month and April 30 is International Jazz Day. The Jazz Outreach Center is providing a free big band jazz concert at 7 p.m. Friday, April 29th at Community Lutheran Church on East Tropicana Ave. The concert, titled “April in Paris Vegas” will feature the Las Vegas Youth Jazz Orchestra presenting their spring concert followed by our professional JOI Jazz Orchestra which is receiving rave reviews at each of its performances! The concert will also benefit humanitarian efforts for the people of Ukraine

Come celebrate the conclusion of Season V at “A Knight Like No Other” at Hyde T-Mobile Arena for the last Vegas Golden Knights regular-season game against the Blues at 4:30 p.m. Hear Carnell Johnson sing the anthem up close and get some pictures. Chance and Golden Bells will be there too! It’s a fundraiser for the Clark County Medical Society. Tickets are $200. Ages 21 and up only.

Free tailgate party at Tuscany Suites from noon to 10 p.m. There will be live music, sports, food, and craft beers.

Meet and greet with Las Vegas Raiders’ legend Rod Martin from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 30