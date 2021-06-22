LIST: Fourth of July 2021 Las Vegas fireworks events

Spectators watch Fourth of July fireworks from the Stratosphere hotel and casino, Saturday, July 4, 2015, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Numerous fireworks shows and events are planned around the Las Vegas valley to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Everything from parades to extravagant fireworks shows are listed below.

Las Vegas Strip Fireworks Show

To celebrate the reopening of Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced there will be a spectacular fireworks show on the Fourth of July from the rooftops of resorts along the Las Vegas Strip.

At 11 p.m. on July 4, fireworks will be shot off from the rooftops of ARIA Resort & Casino, Caesars Palace Las Vegas, Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Resorts World Las Vegas, The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Skypod, Treasure Island Las Vegas and The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

The STRAT Fireworks Show

The Strat’s patriotic celebration will include the highest fireworks launch site for the Las Vegas Strip fireworks show on July 4. The STRAT tower will also be lit up in red, white and blue.

The fireworks show begins at 11 p.m. and the tower will illuminate at dusk.

Cowabunga Bay offers Fireworks and Food Trucks

Cowabunga Bay will hold a three-day Independence Day celebration starting July 2 that includes a nightly fireworks show at 8:45 p.m.

There will also be a DJ spinning the tunes, food trucks and balloon animals for kids. A discounted admission of is offered each day after 4 p.m.

Summerlin hosts 27th annual ‘Patriotic Parade’

The popular Summerlin Patriotic Parade is back after going virtual last year. The parade, which is in its 27th year, has attracted as many as 40,000 people every Fourth of July and 8 News Now Weather Anchor Sherry Swensk, Anchor Brian Loftus, and Las Vegas Now hosts Mercedes Martinez and J.C. Fernandez will host the event.

Organizers say America’s Birthday Party Parade promises to be an “entertainment-packed community showcase with all the pageantry and spirit you’ve come to expect.”

The parade is scheduled to start on Saturday, July 3 at 9 a.m. You can get more information at this link, including a map of the parade route.

Station Casinos Fireworks Show

Station Casinos, which happens to also be celebrating its 45th anniversary, will hold fireworks shows at three properties. The first is on Thursday, July 1 at 9 p.m. Palace Station. The celebration will continue through the weekend and end with fireworks shows at Green Valley Ranch and Red Rock Casino resorts on Sunday, July 4. at 9 p.m.

The shows are produced by Fireworks by Grucci of New York and will be live streamed through the company’s social media channels including Twitch.

Henderson’s ‘Star-Spangled Sky’ Celebration

The City of Henderson will salute America by hosting its Star-Spangled Sky Fireworks event on Sunday, July 4. There will fireworks displays at four locations. The event will start 9 p.m.

Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino – Paseo Verde and Green Valley Parkway

– Paseo Verde and Green Valley Parkway Lake Las Vegas – Lake Las Vegas Parkway and Strada Di Villaggio

– Lake Las Vegas Parkway and Strada Di Villaggio M Resort Spa Casino – South Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Rose Parkway

– South Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Rose Parkway Galleria at Sunset – Sunset Road and Stephanie Street

The city will broadcast patriotic music during the fireworks on the following iHeart radio stations.

Plaza Hotel & Casino Fireworks

The Plaza Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas is planning three nights of celebration for Independence Day. It also happens to be the Plaza’s 50th anniversary.

On each night from July 2 – 4, the Plaza will have a fireworks show from multiple locations on its rooftop.

Boulder City Damboree & Fourth of July Fireworks

The celebration gets underway Saturday, July 3 at Bicentennial Park, followed by a flyover by the Boulder City Veterans Flying Group. At 9 a.m. the traditional Fourth of July parade takes place. On Sunday, July 4, Splash Park will be open and it’s only $10 per vehicle. Food and games will be available. The fireworks show takes place in the evening.

Rockets over the River Fireworks in Laughlin

Just after dark, at 9 p.m., on Sunday, July 4, the 30th annual Rockets Over The River fireworks display will be free for public viewing along the entire Laughlin River Walk or from your favorite Laughlin hotel.

A pyrotechnic display will be shot into the dark desert sky, with the bursting colors reflecting off the tranquil Colorado River for a stunning view. Patriotic music will be choreographed to the fireworks and simulcast over speakers by Laughlin hotels and local radio stations.

Mesquite Fireworks

Eureka Casino Resort will continue its tradition of “Rockets Over the Red Mesa” on Sunday, July 4.

The event begins at 8 p.m. with a live performance from the Nevada Pops Orchestra and then fireworks go off at 9 p.m. The fireworks will be launched from behind the casino. Viewing areas will be available in the Eureka parking lots. The event is free to the public.

Wet’nWild Red, White & Wild

Wet’n’Wild is doing its Red, White & Wild fireworks extravaganza at 8 p.m.

Fireworks Over Pahrump – Launch Your Own

Pahrump’s Fourth of July fireworks show will be take place nightly from July 1 to July 4 nightly from 7 p.m. to midnight. The launch site is located one mile west of Gamebird Road, right off Highway 160. It’s free admission.

To participate, you must get a special $5 launch permit from one of the five firework stores listed below. The launching site will be first come first serve, within a 30-minute limit.

Fireworks stores:

Area 51 Fireworks

Phantom Fireworks

Red Apple Fireworks

Blackjack Fireworks

Outlaw Pyro

Click here for more information.