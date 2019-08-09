Lion Habitat Ranch planning family-friendly celebration for World Lion Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In anticipation of #WorldLionDay, nonprofit Lion Habitat Ranch showed 8 News Now reporter Hector Mejia around their facility.
Lion Habitat Ranch in Henderson gave us a sneak peek of what they have in store for World Lion Day on Aug. 10. Several festivities are planned throughout the day, including a lion costume contest for kids.
The winner of that contest will get to feed a lion.
The sanctuary, which cares for more than 30 lions, operates as a nonprofit. Many of the lions are descendants of the famous MGM studios roaring lion.