Lion Habitat Ranch planning family-friendly celebration for World Lion Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In anticipation of #WorldLionDay, nonprofit Lion Habitat Ranch showed 8 News Now reporter Hector Mejia around their facility.

In anticipation of #WorldLionDay, nonprofit @LasVegasLions shows us around their facility and the work that they do. Ray Ray is one of the 30+ animals under their care. She’s taking a break from the rest of her pals because she hasn’t been feeling well. @8NewsNow Good Day. #8NN pic.twitter.com/svVakMt8tw — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) August 9, 2019

Lion Habitat Ranch in Henderson gave us a sneak peek of what they have in store for World Lion Day on Aug. 10. Several festivities are planned throughout the day, including a lion costume contest for kids.

🦁 Oh, no! We woke up Swifty. Did you know lions are the laziest of the big cats? They’re up bright and early, though, to join us on @8NewsNow Good Day as we talk about #WorldLionDay at nonprofit @LasVegasLions. You should join us too! #8NN pic.twitter.com/8ClXxrHqBK — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) August 9, 2019

The winner of that contest will get to feed a lion.

Ozzie, the painting giraffe, will take a break from eating breakfast to join us on @8NewsNow Good Day! Did you know Ozzie is the only #giraffe in Nevada? @LasVegasLions #8NN #WorldLionSay pic.twitter.com/eEGdEFvru0 — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) August 9, 2019

The sanctuary, which cares for more than 30 lions, operates as a nonprofit. Many of the lions are descendants of the famous MGM studios roaring lion.