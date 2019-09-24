Lingerie company puts sexy spin on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood with new Halloween costume

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When many people who grew up in the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and even the early 2000s think of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, they probably think of the Land of Make Believe, Trolley, and the iconic way Mister Rogers used to take off and put on his shoes. And each time, if we think back, we all would, of course, remember that it was done while he was singing the most delightful song about it being “a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”

But, now there is a new company that is doing a sexy spin on one of the most beloved childhood shows of all time. The “Nicest Neighborhood” costume, which is sold on Yandy.com for nearly $60, features a model wearing a tight red crop top that resembles Mister Rogers’ red cardigan, a detachable white collar with a tie, and a pair of tight gray shorts.

The costume comes complete with hand puppets featuring characters from the Land of Make Believe, such as Daniel Tiger and King Friday XIII.

So why? That was the big question on a lot of minds when the release of the costume sent Twitter into a tailspin.

Mr. Rogers is Saint-like status. Can we just not? https://t.co/3xOutMacMq — Venisia Gonzalez 🇵🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@venisiagonzalez) September 19, 2019

This is gross. Also, Mr. Rogers is already sexy Mr. Rogers https://t.co/wurHkp754b — Amanda Deibert 🏳️‍🌈 (@amandadeibert) September 19, 2019

The company told USA Today, “Our goal at Yandy is to create costumes that are sexy, fashion-forward and lighthearted,” Alicia Thompson of Yandy said. “We don’t take ourselves too seriously, and neither do our customers.”

So, what do you all think about the new Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood costumes? Join the discussion on the 8 News NOW Facebook page.