LIVE: Linda Cavazos speaking out following allegations she should be removed as CCSD Board of Trustee president

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Linda Cavazos, President of the Clark County School District Board of Trustees, is holding a press conference on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 4 p.m. to address issues concerning the district and her status following allegations from other trustees, in an attempt to remove her title.

Today, President Cavazos wants to clear the air as to why her name and title will be on the chopping block for tomorrow’s board meeting. She wants everyone to know her side of the story.

@ClarkCountySch board of trustee president @lindacavazos13 is about to speak to the media ahead of tomorrow's trustee meeting where her job title will be questioned

NEWS. Announcing that I will have short press conference tomorrow afternoon to address a few important issues happening currently. 4:00 tomorrow at Parkdale Community Center, in District G.

Trustee Katie Williams alleges President Cavazos bullies some of the board members and causes a toxic work environment. Williams is one of the trustees that requested to discuss President Cavazo’s title in the upcoming meeting.

“I am over it. I’m over her tactics as a tyrant, as a micromanager, things like that. I’m just over it because it is not productive and it is not helpful,” Katie Williams, CCSD Board of Trustees said.

There are trustees who want to take President Linda Cavazos’ title away from her, and two other trustees wanting to oust Superintendent Jesus Jara from his role, which includes President Cavazos, Trustee Lisa Guzman, and Trustee Danielle Ford.

Trustee Williams says ultimately she just wants everyone to be able to work together. She says she is fearful that if Superintendent Jara is removed, then CCSD will run without a leader, ultimately affecting staff and over 310,000 students.

President Cavazos is holding the conference at Parkdale Community Center.