HOUSTON (CBS) — It looks a bit like a scene out of the Alfred Hitchcock movie “The Birds” which was a 1963 horror classic where thousands of birds descended on a town and attacked people.

In this case, grackles took over a parking lot in Houston on Wednesday. The blackbirds landed on cars and flew around people as they headed to the grocery store.

Apparently, large groups of grackles gather in parking lots because they can easily find food and there are usually some trees.