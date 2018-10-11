Lights FC use 4-goal second half to beat Phoenix in season’s final home game

The Las Vegas Lights FC’s took the pitch for their final home game on Wednesday night, when they took on the Phoenix Rising FC.

The two teams squared off at Cashman Field for the third and final time in Lights FC’s inaugural USL season. Phoenix owned two victories over the Lights coming into the matchup, one on its home pitch on June 13, another at Cashman Field on August 18.

The Lights made sure that they closed the season series on top with an amazing 4-2 victory. The team was trailing 1-0 at the half but poured on the goals in the second half, insuring that the home fans left happy.