Lightning strikes near passenger plane

NEW ZEALAND (CBS) — An aviation employee captured the moment lightning struck close to a passenger plane on the runway at Christchurch International Airport in New Zealand on Wednesday.

Aviation workers said the lightning narrowly missed the Emirates Airbus 380 aircraft and that there appeared to be no damage to the plane.

GCH Aviation employee Daniel Currie was watching the storm and assessing the risk for aircraft to be moved inside the hangers at 3.30 p.m local time when he captured the moment on his mobile phone.