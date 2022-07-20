FILE: Lightning strikes as a violent thunder storm approaches the area Aug. 16, 2004 in Ft. Myers, Florida. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(WJBF) – A lightning strike at a Georgia Army post left one soldier dead and nine others injured, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

Fort Gordon officials say the lightning strike happened at one of the training areas late Wednesday morning as a thunderstorm moved through.

According to authorities, Fort Gordon’s Department of Emergency Services and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene immediately.

While authorities have confirmed one of the 10 soldiers injured did succumb to their injuries, the soldier’s name will not be released until their family has been notified.

Fort Gordon officials say that the extent of the injuries sustained is currently unknown.

Located in the southwest corner of Augusta, Fort Gordon serves as the home for the U.S. Army Signal Corps and Cyber Center of Excellence. Spanning over 55,000 acres, the post has about 16,000 service members.

