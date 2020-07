Ligero descenso en la temperatura y un poco de nubes para este fin de semana

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Las Vegas is on the list of the 11 cities that need to take ‘aggressive action’ on COVID-19 efforts to mitigate outbreaks, according to a leader on the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

The Center for Public Integrity, a non-profit news organization in Washington, DC, reported Dr. Deborah Brix, named the following cities: Baltimore, Cleveland, Columbus, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, and St. Louis. All are cities which have been seeing increases in COVID-19 cases.