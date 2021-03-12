Life is Beautiful tickets sell out in record time

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas has sold out all of its three-day tickets six months before the event opens. Tickets went on sale today and were gone almost immediately.

“This is bigger than Life is Beautiful. This is a big moment for our city and for our industry,” said Justin Weniger, Partner at Life is Beautiful.

The three-day concert starting Sept. 17 will take over 18 city blocks and feature 60 established and emerging artists, culinary offerings and public art.

“We are overjoyed by the result and can’t wait to give every member of our community the experience that they’ve been craving for over a year,” said David Oehm, CEO of Life is Beautiful.

Organizers say some still single day tickets will be released in the coming weeks. For more information, go to this link.