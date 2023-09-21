LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Life is Beautiful kicks off on Friday in downtown Las Vegas and it’s celebrating its 10th year. The three-day music and arts festival will mean several road closures in the East Fremont Street area and some large crowds.

Map of downtown Las Vegas road closures from Sept. 11 – 24, 2023, for Life is Beautiful festival.

The lineup of 75 artists includes The Killers, Kendrick Lamar, and Odesza and the performances begin at 4 p.m. Friday. There is also an 18-block outdoor art gallery featuring the works of local and international artists, as well as restaurants and food trucks.

“We’re a multi-genre festival so the more we’re able to dabble in all these different genres we can appease a lot of fans and they can bounce from stage to stage because a lot of people like different types of music and what better than running through the streets of Vegas with smiles on their faces,” said Craig Nyman, LIB director of music, programming and development.

There are still some tickets available but limited and around $400 for the full festival. Music fans can also stream the festival live exclusively on Prime Video and the Amazon music channel. You can find information about performers, tickets, parking, and a map of the experiences at this link.

Festival-goers can also download the app for help getting around the festival and to have access to the lost and found.