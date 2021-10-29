Library District celebrates 13th annual Vegas Valley Comic Book Festival on Nov. 6

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After skipping a year due to the pandemic, the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District is bringing back the Vegas Valley Comic Book Festival, now in its 13th year at the Clark County Library, located at 1401 E. Flamingo Road.

The event takes place on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with family-friendly programming that celebrates all things comic books.

Get ready for the return of the @LVcomicbookfest on November 6 with this video interview with graphic novel author #ScottSnyder with #EnterpriseLibrary's Sue Yang-Peace from this year's Library Con! Check it out on our website at: https://t.co/tMnrAPmsve #VVCBF21 #LibrariesDoThat pic.twitter.com/MOCzhx9Gvo — Las Vegas-Clark County Library District (@LVCCLD) October 29, 2021

The lineup of guests at this year’s one-day event includes:

TV and comics writer Amy Chu (DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, Poison Ivy)

Webcomic creator and writer Alan Evans (Rival Angels, The Dreamer)

Comics writer Russell Lissau (Batman: War Games, The Hardways)

Eisner-winning translator, folklorist, and comics writer Zack Davisson (Demon Days: X-Men, Wayward)

Eisner- and Harvey-nominated comics writer Mark Russell (Fantastic Four: Life Story, God Is Disappointed in You)

Attendees can shop for comics, toys, and other collectibles at vendor booths in the courtyard marketplace, meet artists, writers, and independent publishers in the multi-room Artist Alley area.

Activities for all ages abound at the festival, including craft-making, (temporary) body art, and the return of the District Artz Community Painting Project!

This year’s programming schedule includes drawing and writing workshops, discussions on self-publishing and voice acting, and a screening of the documentary “Looking for Leia.”

Other highlights include “A History of the Marvel Universe in Five Objects” by Eisner-winning All of the Marvels author Douglas Wolk, plus a live musical performance by voice actor and singer Bonnie Gordon (Star Trek: Prodigy) of the nerd parody band, the Library Bards.

Several local food trucks will provide curbside snacks and libations throughout the day.

Admission to the Vegas Valley Comic Book Festival is always free and open to the public.

Per state mandate, face coverings are required inside the Clark County Library regardless of vaccination status.