There are dozens of young athletes who have brought their talents to Liberty High School from the Pacific making the Patriots a powerhouse on the gridiron.

Las Vegas is where these athletes go to school, but the Hawaiian Islands will always be home. In Hawaii, faith, family and football garners much love but for some local athletes with island ties, families are in trouble and their faith has been tested with Hurricane Lane looming.

