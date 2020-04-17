‘LIBERATE!’: Trump pushes states to lift virus restrictions

Hospital personnel stand outside Providence St. John’s Medical Center on Friday, April 17, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif. The hospital was holding a news conference to announce the recovery of a police officer from coronavirus. The hospital suspended ten nurses from their jobs earlier in the week after they refused to care for COVID-19 patients without being provided protective N95 face masks. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump urged supporters to “LIBERATE” three states led by Democratic governors Friday, apparently encouraging the growing protests against the stay-at-home restrictions aimed at stopping the coronavirus.

A day after laying out a road map to gradually reopen the crippled economy, Trump took to Twitter with the kind of rhetoric some of his supporters have used in demanding the lifting of the orders that have thrown millions of Americans out of work.

“LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” “LIBERATE VIRGINIA,” he said in a tweet-storm in which he also lashed out at New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for criticizing the federal response. Cuomo “should spend more time `doing’ and less time `complaining,’” the president said.

Responding to pleas from governors for help from Washington in ramping up testing for the virus, Trump put the burden back on them: “The States have to step up their TESTING!”

A driver wearing a bandana as protection is reflected in a mirror as volunteers help the San Antonio Food Bank distribute food to more that 2,000 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Friday, April 17, 2020. San Antonio remains under stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to see businesses reopen quickly and claimed earlier this week that he possesses total authority over the matter, even though the lockdowns and other social-distancing measures have been imposed by state and local leaders, not Washington.

On Thursday, the president detailed a three-step set of guidelines for easing restrictions over a span of several weeks in places that have robust testing and are seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases, assuring the nation’s governors: “You’re going to call your own shots.”

Some states did take some of the nation’s first, small steps toward loosening restrictions.

In Florida, GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis gave the green light for municipalities to reopen beaches and parks if they can do so safely. In Texas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said stores can begin selling curbside, nonessential surgery can resume and state parks can reopen.

Volunteers from Midwest Food Bank and The Salvation Army worked with Lucas Oil Stadium staff and Indiana National Guard members to box food items that will be sent to Indiana families, Friday, April 17, 2020, in Indianapolis. The food boxes were with shelf-stable items designed to help supplement the pantries of families who are struggling due to COVID-19 shut-downs. The Salvation Army prepped 10,000 boxes of food to help Hoosier families in need. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

But governors of both parties Friday suggested they would be cautious in returning to normal, with some of them warning that they can’t do it without help from Washington to expand testing.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat who has been critical of the government’s response to the crisis, acknowledged that people are “very anxious” about their livelihoods and worried about paying the rent when they are out of work.

“But the last thing I want to do is to have a second wave here, so we’ve got to be really smart,” she said.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican ally of Trump’s, endorsed the White House plan but made clear that he will listen to medical experts in deciding how to move forward. He said more testing is needed before any restrictions can be rolled back.

People wait in line to receive food as part of a new initiative called Step Up to the Plate, outside City Hall in Philadelphia, Friday, April 17, 2020. The program aims to help those with food insecurity and is a partnership of Broad Street Ministry, Prevention Point Philadelphia, and Project HOME, with the City of Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

“I am not going to do something that I feel in my heart is the wrong thing that’s going to endanger our people,” he said.

Cuomo, whose state is the most lethal hot spot in the nation and is still seeing over 600 deaths a day, accused the government of “passing the buck without passing the bucks.”

“The federal government cannot wipe its hands of this and say, `Oh, the states are responsible for testing.’ We cannot do it. We cannot do it without federal help,” he said.

Even in largely rural states with small populations, like Wyoming, Maine and South Dakota, governors said they were not anxious to quickly resume business as usual.

An emergency medical worker arrives at Cobble Hill Health Center, Friday, April 17, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The despair wrought on nursing homes by the coronavirus was laid bare Friday in a state survey identifying numerous New York facilities where multiple patients have died. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

“Until we’ve got the testing up to speed — which has got to be part of the federal government stepping in and helping — we’re just not going to be there,” said Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, a Republican.

Worldwide, the outbreak has infected more than 2.2 million people and killed over 150,000, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally based on figures supplied by government health authorities around the globe, though it has becoming increasingly clear that the true numbers are much higher.

The official death toll in the U.S. neared 35,000, with about 685,000 confirmed infections.

The shutdowns have inflicted heavy damage on economies around the world. In the U.S., the crisis has cost at least 22 millions Americans their jobs, pushing the unemployment rate toward levels not seen since the Great Depression.

A man reads a note on a locked door at the New Hampshire Employee Security center, which handles unemployment claims, in Manchester, N.H., Thursday, April 16, 2020. Due to the virus outbreak, a note on the office door requested that all claims be handled remotely either on the phone or online. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Many Americans, especially in rural areas and other parts of the country that have not seen major outbreaks, have urged governors to reopen their economies. Protesters have taken to the streets in Ohio, Texas, North Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia and Michigan, where more than 3,000 turned out on Wednesday in what looked like one of the president’s rallies, with MAGA hats and Trump flags.

Protests continued Friday, including one outside the home of Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota and another in Idaho, where the governor is a Republican.

Public health experts have warned that an easing of the shutdowns must be accompanied by wider testing and tracing of infected people to keep the virus from coming back with a vengeance.

The clash between Trump and Cuomo was personal, with the president complaining the governor hasn’t said thanks for the help he has received from Washington. Cuomo countered by saying: “I don’t know what I’m supposed to do, send a bouquet of flowers? `Thank you to the federal government for participating in a federal emergency.’”

Medical workers pose for photographs as police officers and pedestrians cheer for them outside NYU Medical Center Thursday, April 16, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Meanwhile, China, confirming long-held suspicions, acknowledged that the coronavirus death toll in the one-time epicenter city of Wuhan was nearly 50% higher than reported, amounting to more than 4,600.

In Italy, Spain, Britain, the United States and elsewhere, similar doubts emerged as governments revised their death tolls or openly questioned the accuracy of them.

Authorities said that almost everywhere, thousands have died with COVID-19 symptoms — many in nursing homes — without being tested for the virus, and have thus gone uncounted.

“We are probably only seeing the tip of the iceberg,” said Barcelona University epidemiologist Antoni Trilla, who heads the Spanish government’s expert panel on the crisis.

National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain trumpet player Tian Hsu, 16, takes part in a socially distanced orchestra performance of Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” from a window of her home in south west London, during the lockdown to try and stop the spread of coronavirus, Friday, April 17, 2020. The members of the National Youth Orchestra, took part in the coordinated Ode to Joy-a-thon on Friday, each giving their own 40 second performance, with photos or videos taken by their families to share on social media. They dedicated the performance to the National Health Service staff, key workers, and people who feel isolated in their homes during the lockdown. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

In Italy, for example, where the official toll has climbed past 22,000, a government survey released Friday of about one-third of the country’s nursing homes found more than 6,000 residents have died since Feb. 1. It was unclear how many were a result of COVID-19.

In Britain, with an official count of about 14,600 dead, the country’s statistics agency said the actual number could be around 15% higher. Others think it will be far more.

The official death toll in New York City soared by more than half earlier this week when health authorities began including people who probably had COVID-19 but died without being tested. Nearly 3,800 deaths were added to the city’s count.

“There is a general feeling that the epidemiologists don’t have a clue of what’s going on, that experts know even less and that governments are concealing information, but I don’t think that’s true,” said Hermelinda Vanaclocha, an epidemiologist on Spain’s top virus advisory panel. “It’s simply not easy.”

Such figures can have a huge influence on governments’ actions, as medical staffs struggle to figure out how to cope with surges of sick people and officials make crucial decisions about where to devote resources and how to begin easing lockdowns to resuscitate their economies.

Sedensky reported from Philadelphia. Associated Press journalists from around the world contributed to this report.