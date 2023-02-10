LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A leak has left a main gasoline pipeline into Clark County and the Las Vegas valley dry, a release from county officials said Friday.

Representatives from Clark County said that emergency managers are aware of the leak, which is affecting a Kinder Morgan gas pipeline in California.

“This pipeline feeds gas storage facilities in Southern Nevada with unleaded and diesel fuel,” said a statement from Clark County officials.

The statement went on to say that officials were monitoring the situation, adding that they believe the county has an adequate supply of gasoline and that an impact on fuel availability is not expected.

The Kinder Morgan gas pipeline is one of two main pipelines that feed the Las Vegas valley. The other comes from Utah.