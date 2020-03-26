Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints suspends all temple activity due to COVID-19 concerns

SALT LAKE CITY (KLAS) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has suspended all temple activity due to COVID-19 concerns. The First Presidency said the suspension goes into effect at the end of the day March 25.
In a letter to the church’s congregation, the First Presidency said:
“This is a temporary adjustment, and we look forward to the day when the temples will reopen.”
The church noted temple staff will reach out to confirm the cancellations of existing appointments. Members should contact the temples once they reopen to reschedule living ordinances.
The First Presidency asked patrons to reach out to bishops or stake presidents with any questions.
