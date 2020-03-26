Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints suspends all temple activity due to COVID-19 concerns

FILE – This Oct. 4, 2019, file photo, shows the Salt Lake Temple at Temple Square in Salt Lake City. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has postponed a key meeting of top global leaders scheduled for April 1-2 because of the spread of the coronavirus around the world. The faith is also discouraging members from traveling from outside the United States for a twice-yearly conference set for the weekend of April 4-5 in Salt Lake City, the religion said in a news release Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (KLAS) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has suspended all temple activity due to COVID-19 concerns. The First Presidency said the suspension goes into effect at the end of the day March 25.

In a letter to the church’s congregation, the First Presidency said:

“This is a temporary adjustment, and we look forward to the day when the temples will reopen.”

The church noted temple staff will reach out to confirm the cancellations of existing appointments. Members should contact the temples once they reopen to reschedule living ordinances.

The First Presidency asked patrons to reach out to bishops or stake presidents with any questions.

