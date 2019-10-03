Settlement of at least $735 million reached in Las Vegas mass shooting case

LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 3: Flowers were left on Las Vegas Blvd. near the scene of Sunday night’s mass shooting, October 3, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The gunman, identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, allegedly opened fire from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the music festival, leaving at least 58 people dead and over 500 injured. According to reports, Paddock killed himself at the scene. The massacre is one of the deadliest mass shooting events in U.S. history. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two years after 58 people were killed and hundreds more wounded in the 1 October shooting, a massive financial settlement for those victims will be announced Thursday morning.

According to Las Vegas lawyer Robert Eglet, who represents victims in the case, said the total settlement with MGM Resorts will be between $735 million and $800 million, depending on the number of claimants. Eglet will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. in Las Vegas to discuss the settlement.

The MGM Resorts was sued over the 2017 massacre. A lawyer in California, where many of the 1 Octobers victims lived, has scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. in San Diego. The attorney said the announcement will include “extremely important developments.”

MGM Resorts owns the Mandalay Bay where a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor.

In May, MGM Resorts told federal regulators it might pay up to $800 million to settle liability lawsuits related to the shooting.

To put that number into perspective, it dwarfs the settlement MGM paid out following a deadly fire in 1980. That fire, at the site of what is now Bally’s, killed 85 people and injured nearly 600 others.

MGM paid $75 million to survivors and their relatives. Adjusted for inflation, that works out to around $180 million today.