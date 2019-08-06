Lawmakers want Nevada’s new gun laws enforced sooner; Gilroy mass shooter bought gun from the state

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man responsible for a deadly mass shooting in the Bay Area last weekend bought his gun in Nevada, according to law enforcement authorities. A total of three people were killed, and 12 others were injured in the Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California.

Police said the suspect legally purchased his gun in the state of Nevada. California Governor Gavin Newsom was quick to point out less restrictive gun laws in neighboring states after the Gilroy shooting; even calling for federal regulation. Now, there are changes in store for Nevada’s gun law.

The Silver State follows the federal standard when it comes to dealer purchases of rifles and shotguns. People are allowed to do it starting at age 18. Handguns are available for purchase at age 21.



Nevada lawmakers passed several new gun laws this year, but they don’t go into effect until January. The new gun laws include universal background checks, fully implementing the law narrowly passed by voters in 2016.

Also, a bump stock ban, a lower blood alcohol limit from 0.10 to 0.08 for gun users, and so-called red flag provisions allowing law enforcement or family members to obtain a court order to temporarily take guns from people who are considered a danger to themselves or others.



House Democrats have sent many similar measures to the Republican-controlled Senate, and want state majority leader Mitch McConnell to at least have hearings on the bills.



“I think it’s downright unacceptable that we passed universal background checks in this country, closed the Charleston loophole, and they’re sitting on his desk,” said Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nevada.



President Donald Trump did signal Monday initial support for “strong background checks” and a red flag bill, which is the latter that some prominent Republican Senators are now also showing support for.

Two measures that did not pass this session in Carson City that could have curbed efforts for the Gilroy shooter to purchase a rifle in Nevada was the assault weapons ban, and the premption laws allowing cities and counties to pass stricter gun laws.





