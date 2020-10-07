Late Night Change: Trump tweets ‘ready to sign’ bill for stimulus checks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hours after President Donald Trump said he wanted to halt talks on a stimulus package until after the election, he changed course and tweeted that he was ready to sign a stand alone bill for stimulus checks.

If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy? @MarkMeadows @senatemajldr @kevinomccarthy @SpeakerPelosi @SenSchumer — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Trump’s announcement to halt the talks sent the stock market into a tumble with the Dow Jones Industrial Average 375 points lower on Tuesday, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped to 7% below its record close. Markets begin to rise Wednesday morning following his latest tweet.

Trump’s announcement came after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell urged Congress to come through with more aid, saying that too little support “would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship.”