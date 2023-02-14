LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If want a luxury-style picnic, a local woman opened a business that create the perfect themed setting.

VelDella Beatty, the owner of Pretee Little Picnics, started the business almost a year ago after moving to Las Vegas because she loved event planning. She said people often use her services to set up a picnic for dates, marriage proposals, birthdays and anniversaries, or any kind of celebration. She said the setting can be everything from a backyard or park as long as permission is provided.

Beatty provides everything but the food, which is generally provided by the person giving the picnic, and even decorates to match the event.

Information can be found on her website.