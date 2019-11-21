Las Vegas woman charged with 5 counts of sending threatening communications through the mail

FILE – In this Thursday, April 18, 2019, file photo, a sign for the Department of Justice hangs in the press briefing room at the Justice Department, in Washington. The U.S. Justice Department is conducting an antitrust investigation of four automakers that have signed on with California in a deal to toughen tailpipe emissions standards. In July, Ford, Honda, Volkswagen and BMW reached a deal with California to abide by standards that are tougher than those preferred by the Trump administration. The standards are closely linked with fuel economy requirements. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman was indicted for sending threats through the U.S. Mail to her mother’s former supervisor and to attorneys and staff defending a lawsuit filed against her mother’s former employer.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Latonia Smith, 25, of Las Vegas, faces five counts of sending threatening communications through the mail.

According to court filings, Smith is alleged to have sent anonymous threatening letters between Sept. 30, 2018, and Oct. 1, 2019.

One of the letters threatened: “your throat will be slit you will be recorded as the blood spills from your neck and just as you gasp to take your final undeserving breath three bullets will be placed right through your skull.”

Smith was arrested on Nov. 1 in connection with the charges and is presently detained awaiting arraignment.

This case stemmed from an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service with assistance from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Reno Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Steven Myhre.

Smith faces a maximum sentence of 25 years, if convicted on all counts.