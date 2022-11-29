LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman accused of DUI and driving with a suspended license and registration crossed onto the wrong side of the road before causing a crash that killed a 50-year-old woman, according to an arrest report.

Tierra Richardson, 23, is facing several DUI and reckless driving charges for the Nov. 24 crash.

Two minutes before midnight, officers were called to a three-car crash on Fort Apache Road south of Red Hills Road.

A 2003 Nissan Altima, driven by Richardson, was traveling southbound on Fort Apache while a Ford F-150 and a Pontiac GTO were driving in adjacent lanes northbound on Fort Apache, the report said.

Richardson crossed over the center median and crashed head-on into the Ford, which was in the far left lane, before crashing into the left side of the Pontiac, the report said.

The driver of the Pontiac, identified as Tiffany Price, was ejected from her vehicle due to the force of the crash, according to the report.

Price was taken to the hospital, where she died of her injuries that night. The driver of the Ford and his two passengers, who were minors, sustained minor injuries.

Richardson did not appear to have sustained major injuries. Her passenger suffered injuries including a broken femur, according to the report.

Officers who spoke to Richardson at the hospital described her as having “bloodshot, watery, droopy” eyes and a “blank stare and eyelid tremors.” They noted her speech was “mumbled, confused, and slow,” and “her attitude varied from cooperative to aggressive and combative,” the report said.

Richardson could not complete a sobriety test because she was in a hospital bed and “failed to cooperate” with other instructions of the test, the report said.

Police found that Richardson’s driver’s license was suspended, the car’s registration was suspended, and the car had no insurance.

Richardson was booked into the Clark County Detention Center where she was being held Tuesday.