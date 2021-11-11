Las Vegas Veterans Day Parade allowed community to show appreciation for local heroes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The annual Veterans Day Parade rolled through downtown today after the pandemic canceled the event last year.

Thousands of Nevadans came out to celebrate and say thank you to those who’ve sacrificed so much for our freedom.

“They risked their lives for us and we want them to know that we support them,” Shonda Robinson, Las Vegas resident said.

It was a parade of heroes as the community cheered and thanked each veteran for their service. Thousands gathered along 4th Street today after the annual parade was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

First responders, veterans, and students were among those who marched from 4th Street and Gass Avenue to Stewart Avenue. Among the supporters was Dawna Macdonell who hopes to educate her children about what the day is all about.

“A deep appreciation for what our military does day in and day out. The things they see and what they don’t. We support the military and we understand the sacrifices they make on a regular basis,” Dawna Macdonell, said.

But not all had the spotlight. We found Francisco McGee and his family on the sidelines.

A retired firefighter who says today is a great reminder of the sacrifices many men and women make for our freedom.

“Throughout the year, you get once or twice, and between that time you see a lot of bad things going on and then your heart gets hard and then someone says I appreciate your service and it softens things up again,” Francisco McGee, a veteran said.

As the two-hour celebration wrapped up, these families are thankful this tradition is back to remind our veterans that they are not forgotten.