Las Vegas Valley Water District releases customer smartphone app

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Valley Water District (LVVWD) recently launched a new smartphone app to help customers pay their bills, manage their account information, and report water waste. The app is currently available in the Apple and Google Play app stores, just do a keyword search for LVVWD.

When downloaded, the new app allows LVVWD customers quick access to pay their bill and view monthly statements. Customers can also review account history and update their account information to set up auto payments and sign up for paperless billing.

The LVVWD app also helps customers stay water-smart and view their seasonal watering schedule and report water waste they observe in the community.

Customers can sign up for push notifications and receive reminders about changing landscape irrigation clocks in accordance with seasonal watering restrictions and for account information notices.

November marks the beginning of Southern Nevada’s winter watering schedule, which limits landscape spray irrigation to one assigned day per week. All customers should change their sprinkler clocks accordingly to avoid water waste fees. To find your winter watering schedule and other conservation tips, download the LVVWD app or visit lvvwd.com.

For more information, including watering restrictions and tips, visit lvvwd.com.