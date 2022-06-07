LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the triple-digit heat begins to climb across Southern Nevada, water conservation is essential in the desert.

Residents are asked to do their part no matter where they live across the valley. The most important step is to follow the mandatory watering schedule posted on the Las Vegas Valley Water District’s website

Running landscape irrigation system outside assigned days is water waste and may result in a water-waste fee or citation.

No watering is permitted on any day between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The Las Vegas Valley Water District map is provided below, along with the mandatory watering schedule.

Las Vegas Valley Water District map (Credit: LVVWD)

Las Vegas Valley Water District watering schedule (Credit: LVVWD)

For sprinkler watering officials recommend using the “cycle and soak” method, which is three short cycles about four minutes at a time, spaced about an hour apart.