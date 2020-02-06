Las Vegas valley median home price on track to reach 14-year high

Breaking News
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Although housing prices in the Las Vegas valley saw a slight dip in January, the market remains stable, according to the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.

GLVAR released its January report which showed the median price for a home was $305,000, down 2.6% from December.

“January is usually one of our slowest months for home sales and prices, and this month was a good example of that seasonal trend,” said 2020 GLVAR President Tom Blanchard.

He added that valley home prices in December were within a few thousand dollars of the all-time peak in 2006.

“I think it’s a good bet that this will be the year we finally break the record for our median home price,” he said. “Last time we saw $315,000 as median price range was June of 2006 and I expect 2020 to be the year that we meet that and exceed it.”

Blanchard said the market now is normal and much more stable than in 2006.

