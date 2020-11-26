Las Vegas valley locals line up for Marie Callender’s pies and Thanksgiving feast

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For many, it’s a time-honored tradition picking up one of Marie Callender’s famous pies or even a full-on feast with turkey and all the trimmings ahead of Thanksgiving. And this year was no different.

Earlier Wednesday, 8 News NOW stopped by one of the restaurant’s locations in the Las Vegas valley, and there were plenty of people in line.

“Every year, we have everything set up; we have the feast available, we make it easier, it’s convenient for customers to come purchase the feast,” said Yuri Martin, General Manager, Marie Callender’s. “Everything’s in it. All you have to do is reheat it.”

Martin says it’s already a stressful time for people, so she’s happy to help make the holiday less hectic. She also says they’re starting back up bright and early at 7 o’clock Thursday morning to sell even more pies and meals.