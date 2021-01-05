Las Vegas valley doctors reach out to minority communities to provide clear understanding of the coronavirus vaccine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Although it will be at least a couple of months before the general public gets the COVID-19 vaccine, efforts are being made in Nevada to make sure everyone is educated when it comes to getting the vaccine.

It all boils down to explaining how the COVID-19 vaccine will help. That means less scientific jargon and more context for some of our more diverse communities. That includes the Latino population: A group hit hard by the coronavirus.

Dr. Erika Marquez, the vice-chair of the Nevada Minority Health and Equity Coalition (NMHEC), says that is due to a lack of understandable vaccination information.

NMHEC has already made strides in educating the Latino community about the coronavirus itself. Now, they are working on messages specifically about the vaccine.

“We also will be releasing a series of short videos to address some of the concerns we’ve heard in focus groups across the state about vaccine hesitancy,” Dr. Marquez said.

Dr. Marife Aczon-Armstrong says for the Asian community in Nevada it is all about trust. She hosts a show every Monday night on PHLV Radio in her role as the Founding President of the Nevada chapter of the Asian American Pacific Islander Nurses Association. She and her guests promote the vaccine as a benefit to families.

“If you’re not doing it for yourself, you will do it for your loved ones,” Dr. Aczon-Armstrong said. “You target the population with, ‘this is good for your loved one as well.'”

Regardless of ethnic group, health experts say there is one common goal with these efforts:

“It’s really important for all of us to get vaccinated,” Dr. Marquez said.

