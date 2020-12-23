Las Vegas unemployment at 11.5%, down from 13.7% a month ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas continues to show the highest unemployment rate in Nevada, now at 11.5 percent for November, down from 13.7 percent in October.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Statistical Area has added 7,800 jobs since October, according to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. Jobs are still down about 10 percent compared to last year at this time.

Unemployment in the Las Vegas metro area was at 3.6 percent at this time last year. The graph below shows statistics for the metro area.

DETR notes that losses in the construction sector, along with leisure and hospitality, offset grownth in trade, transportation and utilities, which added a combined 10,600 jobs.

Compared to November 2019, total employment in Las Vegas declined by 107,100 jobs (down 10.3 percent) with leisure and hospitality sector down the most by 62,400 jobs (down 21.4 percent).

North Las Vegas had the highest unemployment rate in Southern Nevada, at 12.5 percent, compared to 14.5 percent a month ago.

Statewide, DETR reports job gains of 9,200, or 0.7 percent, since October. Nevada’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 10.1 percent in November.

Statistics for the Reno metro area show an unemployment rate of 5.4 percent, compared to 2.7 percent last year. The unemployment picture in Carson City remained about the same, with the biggest job losses (about 300) coming in the government sector.

“Employment gains were mixed in November with the Las Vegas and Reno MSAs showing growth while the Carson City MSA remains mostly flat when accounting for seasonal patterns,” said David Schmidt, Chief Economist for DETR.

“Unemployment levels continued to decline across the state resulting in improvements in the unemployment rate in nearly all areas. Although the labor market continues to improve, Nevada remains one of the states most impacted by the COVID pandemic, with our economic outlook dependent on the response to COVID19 including treatments, policy responses, and public compliance with measures to slow the spread of the disease,” Schmidt said.