LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Every April, National Crime Victims’ Rights Week aims to advocate for survivor rights and to promote policies and support services for those in need.

SafeNest CEO Liz Ortenburger said this is a good way to raise awareness about the resources available for survivors.

“For some people, shelter is an immediate need and we have that available but for others, it’s can you help and guide me through the court process, Can I get a temporary protection order, I’m worried about custody for my children or I’d like access to victims of crime funding,” said Ortenburger. “The justice system does a great job at punishing offenders but does not do a great job at supporting survivors and victims through a very difficult process. So this is a great week to call attention to what your rights are, what you are entitled to as a survivor of a violent assault or violent crime, and what that looks like in making sure we are holding stakeholders and people in that space accountable.”

This year, the city will turn purple in honor of Marsy’s Law passed in Nevada in 2018.

Marsy’s Law of Nevada spokesperson Kim Schofield said this law ensures crime victims and their families have information about their cases.

It’s named after Marsalee Nicholas who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in California back in 1983.

“Marsy’s Law for Nevada was first approved by lawmakers in 2 sessions and then by voters by an overwhelming margin in 2018,” said Schofield. “What it does for the state of Nevada and every citizen living here is give them codified protection within our constitution, which didn’t exist before for rights that are then given to them if they become a victim of crime.”

In recognition of this week, Marsy’s Law for Nevada is asking everyone to unite and wear purple.