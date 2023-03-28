LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Technical Institute in Las Vegas trains men and women in the trades in HVAC, electrical, and plumbing. Now, it is making trade school more accessible to people in neighboring states.

The program is also gearing up to open a brand new campus in Houston, Texas for folks wanting to attend on the East Coast.

8 News Now has previously reported on the skyrocketing enrollment during and since the pandemic and why this program is so successful.

CEO Ryan Woodward said the curriculum is designed by contractors, which means people graduating from these programs get entry-level positions to start working right away.

“Contractors have approved what we teach,” Woodward added. “We have advisory boards of contractors who say ‘this is what we want the guys and gals to know when they come out.’ They can put them on a team, with another employee and they go to work and generate revenue. That’s the secret: the contractors have told us what they want, and that’s all we teach.”

Woodward said people attend NTI from 46 out of the 50 states.

For those coming from neighboring states, Woodward said NTI has created a better way to make the trade school programming more accessible.

“We’ve condensed it to where they can watch all the instruction on video at home, then come to our campus on a Friday and Saturday and do all their labs,” Woodward explained. “In a two-month period, they can graduate. It makes it very convenient for these other communities that don’t have a trade school. They can come here and get exact training, and go back there and work.”

Those wishing to learn more about the National Technical Institute and how to enroll can do so on its website.