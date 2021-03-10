Las Vegas tow truck drivers pay homage to driver killed in hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The tow truck driver killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night on I-215 has been identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Officer as 48-year-old Ryan Matthew Billotte.

Billotte was working on the side of I-215 westbound near Jones when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

As word of his death spread Tuesday night, Las Vegas valley tow truck drivers gathered to pay their respects to Billotte. Clark County Fire Department Engine 21 captured this video as it was leaving University Medical Center.

An emotional scene captured by @ClarkCountyFD. Firefighters were at 215 and Jones last night where a tow truck driver was hit and killed. As they left @UMCSN, they saw this – a long line of tow truck drivers from across Las #Vegas who showed up to honor their fallen colleague. pic.twitter.com/9603lILmE2 — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) March 10, 2021

Nevada Highway Patrol is still looking for the hit-and-run driver who was believed to be driving a white box van, possibly a Ford, with right front damage. NHP tweeted out a photo of what the vehicle might look like.

#Update to Fatal hit and run crash 215/Decatur . Possible Fleeing vehicle Ford Econoline with front right damage . If you see this vehicle please call *NHP or CRIMESTOPPERS. #Hit&Run #LivesAreOnTheLine #NhpSocomm #MoveOver pic.twitter.com/cB1HP8XXtc — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) March 10, 2021

The crash occurred around 7:47 p.m. NHP Trooper Travis Smacka says the suspect vehicle was traveling westbound on 215 approaching Jones, when for reasons unknown, it drifted into the right shoulder. The vehicle struck both the tow truck driver and his vehicle. Billotte was transported to UMC Trauma, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

If you have any information about the incident, you are urged to contact *NHP or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.